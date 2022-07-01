Frances Marion McLendon, age 83, of Lexington, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her home. She was born August 4, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Ethel (Weirenga) and Jacob Keizer.
She married Gil McLendon on August 10, 1957, and was an amazing homemaker, wonderful mother and loved being with her family. Her smile brightened up a room. Frances loved Christmas and decorating was her passion. “If it shines, it’s mine” was her motto. Her Christmas trees were as amazing as any display at Macy’s. Her love for family extended to her grand-pups and grand-cat.
Frances was a very kind woman and was active in her church. She was a talented painter, especially portraits. Always driven to experience more in life, Frances decided to learn to play the piano at age 65. She enjoyed gathering with her neighbors, “The Driveway Gang”.
Frances is survived by four children, Nikki (Greg) Maertin of Fremont, IN, Dawn (Lee) Moyer of Willard, OH, Mike (Cari) McLendon of Willard and Bill (Susan) McLendon of Shelby; seven grandchildren, Aaron, Ashley (Steve), Brandon (Shawnee), Shawn, Courtney (Mark), Paige and Erica (Tyler); and sixteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, C. Gilbert McLendon on November 1, 2016; her parents; a brother, Hank; and a sister, Marilyn.
The family will receive friends from 11:00-12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park beside her husband. Memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Orthodox Presbyterian Church, 473 W. Cook Rd., Mansfield, OH 44907
