Frances Haverfield

Frances E. Haverfield, age 94, resident of Shelby, died Thursday, April 6, 2023 at her home.
Born Aug. 12, 1928 in Shelby to Clarence F. and Fanny D. (Dever) Shreffler she had been a lifelong Shelby resident. Frances was a 1946 graduate of Shelby High School and was a member of the First Lutheran Church, Shelby Cloverleaf Square Dance Club, Infant to Adults Mothers Club and AARP. Frances was a homemaker and enjoyed square dancing.
Survivors include her two sons and daughters-in-law, Forrest (Carolyn) Haverfield of Maplewood, Ohio and Gary (Tammy) Haverfield of Ontario; two daughters and sons-in-law, Connie Berry of Deleware, OH and June and Kim Heuberger of Shelby; 11 grandchildren, Margaret (Jay) King, Ben Haverfield, Tim (Emily) Haverfield, Christina (David) Johnston, Kristen Berry, Chad (Michelle) Berry, Stephanie Rios, Ashley (Matthew) Johnson, Whitney (Jack Windsor) Schroeder, Alyssa (Nicholas Lovell) Haverfield and Connor (Erin)Haverfield; 20 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Don Haverfield in 2012; son-in-law and Jack Berry; two infant grandchildren and one sister, Mary Kirsch.
Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby Tuesday, April 11, 2023 from 10 a.m. to noon. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home immediately following at 12:00 PM. Pastor Russel Yoak will officiate with interment in Oakland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial expressions may be made to The First Lutheran Church at 33 Broadway St. Shelby OH, 44875.
