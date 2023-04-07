Whitley_Ramey__Frances_Haverfield__f71934b0-0644-4280-96f1-2cee4559c1c9_img

Frances Haverfield

Frances E. Haverfield, age 94, resident of Shelby, died Thursday, April 6, 2023 at her home.

Born Aug. 12, 1928 in Shelby to Clarence F. and Fanny D. (Dever) Shreffler she had been a lifelong Shelby resident. Frances was a 1946 graduate of Shelby High School and was a member of the First Lutheran Church, Shelby Cloverleaf Square Dance Club, Infant to Adults Mothers Club and AARP. Frances was a homemaker and enjoyed square dancing.

