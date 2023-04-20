Susan_Dill_Floyd_M._Holland_5bac147d-849f-4f2d-88a3-e6d881a272f2_img

Floyd M. Holland

Ontario: Floyd M. Holland transitioned from this life to his new life with Christ, April 17th 2023. His laughter, kindness and gentleness will be sorely missed. 

Floyd, known by many as Morgan was a resident of Ontario, Ohio for the past 60 years. Floyd is survived by his wife, Doris Grimminger Holland and four adult children, Theresa, Chuck, Morgan, and Mike, in addition to one son that pre-deceased him, Randy. 

