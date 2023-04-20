Ontario: Floyd M. Holland transitioned from this life to his new life with Christ, April 17th 2023. His laughter, kindness and gentleness will be sorely missed.
Floyd, known by many as Morgan was a resident of Ontario, Ohio for the past 60 years. Floyd is survived by his wife, Doris Grimminger Holland and four adult children, Theresa, Chuck, Morgan, and Mike, in addition to one son that pre-deceased him, Randy.
He is the son of Floyd M. and Zelda Holland. Floyd served as a U.S. Marine, and a lifetime as a devoted husband and father. Floyd retired from the General Motors plant after 30 years of service where he worked as Millwright. He was known by those close to him as a capable and strong, but pleasant and gentle.
Floyd was dedicated to his faith in Christ, and served on the Board of Directors of the Open Bible church in Mansfield for many years.
Floyd had a special place in his heart for children. His work ethic is reflected by his many successes in life. For many he was the greatest man that they have ever known, selfless toward those around him. Floyd will be sorely missed by the many lives in our community that he touched, he is forever in our hearts
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 2 pm at Mansfield Open Bible Church, 1150 Rayfield Road, Mansfield, Ohio 44905. Guests are invited to pay final respects immediately prior to the service. Military honors will follow on the grounds of the church.
Memorial donations in memory of Floyd M. Holland may be made to Mansfield Open Bible Church.
