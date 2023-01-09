Werner-Gompf_Funeral_Services_Floyd_Edward_Scaggs_698533f7-feaa-43d7-bf3e-fb6e17576eff_img

Floyd Edward Scaggs

Floyd Edward Scaggs, 89, of Mansfield, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

Floyd was born May 26, 1933, in Elliot Co., KY, to Clarence and Anna (Blankenbaker) Scaggs. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954. He was the pastor at Hanna Road Church of God for many years and worked at GM for 36.7 years, retired in March of 1993. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and traveling and loved going to church and spending time with his family.

