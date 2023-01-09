Floyd Edward Scaggs, 89, of Mansfield, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023.
Floyd was born May 26, 1933, in Elliot Co., KY, to Clarence and Anna (Blankenbaker) Scaggs. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954. He was the pastor at Hanna Road Church of God for many years and worked at GM for 36.7 years, retired in March of 1993. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and traveling and loved going to church and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Lucille Scaggs of 70 years; sons, Roger (Lynn) Scaggs, Randy (Cynthia) Scaggs, and Kenneth (Judy) Scaggs; sisters, Arleen Miller, Linda Kegley, and Gene Purnell; grandsons, James Scaggs, Justin Scaggs, and Kurt Scaggs; great-grandchildren, Trinity Scaggs and Sabrina Scaggs; step-grandchild, Matthew Frontz; step-great-grandchild, Shelby Byrd; special friends, Emily, Justin, and Dakota visited Floyd many times at home and the nursing home.
Floyd was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Inez Seagraves and Martha Bass; step-granddaughter, Jennifer Byrd.
Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Ferlie Yates, Brother Earl Tackett, and Lowell Spencer officiating. Burial will take place at Franklin Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hanna Road Church of God, 536 Hanna Road, Mansfield, Ohio 44906.
