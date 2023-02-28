Florence Strimple Feb 28, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Florence Strimple Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Florence Strimple, 88, of Ontario passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Avita Hospital, Ontario.Florence was born on December 30, 1934 in Imperial, PA to the late Ab Albert Ayers and Alice Hayes.Florence attended Salineville High School in Salineville, OH.She married the love of her life David Strimple on July 1, 1966 with whom she shared fifty-six years untilher passing. Flo retired from Hartman Electric in 1994 in order to be with Dave RV-ing and spending timein Florida. In 2000 she came out of retirement to work at Sea World of Orlando until her secondretirement in 2014. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, camping, crocheting, andtraveling.Florence is survived by her husband David, her children; Cheryl Breault, Gary Bruce Bennett, Denise(Rick) Baker, David (Richelle) Strimple, Debbie Jo Strimple, and David Duane (Lisa) Strimple, hergrandchildren; Scott, Troy, Kendra, Brandi, Rusty, Alicia, Latisha, Gary, Angel, Ian, April, Jimmy, Joey,Brittany, Carina, Markie, Kelsey, Becca, Amelia, Ashley, and Sophie. As well as her 25 great-grandchildren. Sisters; Wilma Binion and Theresa Shutler, brothers-in-law; Jim (Betty) Strimple, Lester(Ann) Strimple, and her sister-in-law Lucy (James) Martin, and numerous nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her parents; Albert and Alice, daughters; Karen White and Pamela Berg,sisters; Mary Tackett, Katherine Greasel, Matilda Allmon, Alberta Calvin, and Marie Kaiser.The family will have a celebration of life on March 15, 2023, from 1-5 p.m. at the Ontario MethodistChurch, Fellowship Hall, 3540 Park Avenue West, Ontario, Ohio 44906.Funeral home : Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society To plant a tree in memory of Florence Strimple as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Search Don't see what you're looking for? Our search bar is optimized to find content previously posted on this page. Start Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Post Now
