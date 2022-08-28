Gaye_Crawford_Florence_L._Hanke_dabd5749-cb86-4b6b-a6b5-22d3b423f85c_img

Florence L. Hanke

Florence Lorraine Hanke, 92, of Mansfield, Ohio and Davenport, Florida passed away peacefully at her home, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.  She went to join her loving husband of 55 years, Merlin Sternberg Hanke, who previously passed October 9, 2007.  Florence was born November 25, 1929, in Lisbon, Ohio, to Carl and Annabelle (Lodge) Armstrong.

Florence played the trombone in big-band dances throughout junior and senior high school.  She enjoyed playing in the band with her grandfather, Lawrence Lodge, who played the fiddle and called the dances at the granges.  She attended the University of Cincinnati Conservatory of Music until a car accident altered her life’s direction.   

To plant a tree in memory of Florence Hanke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.