Debbi_Watkins_Faye_Anne_Sauder_1ab8dc40-4336-400b-95d6-96dfe4391ed6_img

Faye Anne Sauder

Faye Anne Sauder of Mansfield passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, March 19, 2023, at her home at the age of 88 following a 25-year struggle with Alzheimer’s dementia.

She was born on March 4, 1935, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to the late Evelyn and Edward Lauve. Faye was a member of Illinois Avenue Apostolic Christian Church. She was a charter member of the Nashville Gourmet Club and member of the Nashville Rose Society. She appreciated all flowers and enjoyed tending to her rose garden. A lover of music, Faye was a great singer.

