Faye Anne Sauder of Mansfield passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, March 19, 2023, at her home at the age of 88 following a 25-year struggle with Alzheimer’s dementia.
She was born on March 4, 1935, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to the late Evelyn and Edward Lauve. Faye was a member of Illinois Avenue Apostolic Christian Church. She was a charter member of the Nashville Gourmet Club and member of the Nashville Rose Society. She appreciated all flowers and enjoyed tending to her rose garden. A lover of music, Faye was a great singer.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Sauder; three children, Pamela, John (Ronneta) and Brian (Suzanne); seven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; a sister, Elaine Poillion; a sister-in-law, Caroline Sauder; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Larry Poillion; and son-in-law, Robert Marcum.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 p.m. and 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the Fellowship Hall of the Illinois Avenue Apostolic Church, 84 N. Illinois Avenue, Mansfield. The funeral conducted by the Apostolic Christian Church will be held in the church on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. with additional visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Lantz Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lantz Cemetery.
