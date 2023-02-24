ASHLAND: “Her hands are more beautiful than anything can be. Her hands are the reason I am me” (Her Hands, Maggie Pittman). Her working hands once dedicated to caring for her children and family are now at rest. Fannie Potter, age 85, of Ontario passed away Wednesday afternoon, February 22, 2023 in Good Shepherd Home.
She was born December 16, 1937 in Jackson, Kentucky to Fred and Myrtle (Green) Finley and attended Breathitt High School. On May 30, 1952 she married Albert Cecil Potter, they celebrated 61 years together before he preceded her in death in 2014.
Fannie was a beloved mother, grandmother, and “Granny” to her great grandchildren. Fannie’s family was her greatest love and concern. No one left her home before committing a time that they would next visit. She was very active with her friends in the “Deerfield Dolly’s” and Berean Grief Share Groups.
Fannie loved to host big Sunday breakfast for her family complete with everything from biscuits and gravy to fried apples. She also enjoyed shopping, adding to her collection of pretty shoes.
She will be sadly missed by her son Cecil (Debra) Potter of Lexington, Daughter Rhonda “Gaye” (Fred Erhardt) Snyder of Seven Hills, grandsons Wesley (Robin) Potter of Ft. Wayne, IN, Matthew Potter of Galion, great granddaughters Taylor and Jenna Potter and McKenna Potter; two sisters Gladys Marshall of TX, Delorse Watkins of MI; a brother Earnest (Gracie) Finley of MI, along with many nieces, nephew and dear friends.
In addition to her parents and loving husband, Albert, she was preceded in death by sisters Nellie and Dorothy and bothers Raymond and West (who died in childhood).
Friends may call Sunday, February 26, 2023 from 1:30 to 4 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where the funeral service will follow at 4 pm. Celebrant Dave Roberts will speak and private burial will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Avon.
Memorial donations in honor of Fannie may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
To leave a message of love and support to the Potter family and view Fannie’s tribute video, please visit snyderfuneralhomes.com
