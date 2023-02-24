Susan_A_Dill_Fannie_Potter_2a26f791-9ff9-49e6-85fa-594150f04880_img

ASHLAND:  “Her hands are more beautiful than anything can be.  Her hands are the reason I am me” (Her Hands, Maggie Pittman). Her working hands once dedicated to caring for her children and family are now at rest.  Fannie Potter, age 85, of Ontario passed away Wednesday afternoon, February 22, 2023 in Good Shepherd Home. 

She was born December 16, 1937 in Jackson, Kentucky to Fred and Myrtle (Green) Finley and attended Breathitt High School.  On May 30, 1952 she married Albert Cecil Potter, they celebrated 61 years together before he preceded her in death in 2014. 

