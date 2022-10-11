Evangeline "Kay" Lehman, 82, Crestline, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Signature Healthcare of Galion.
Kay was born in Mansfield, Ohio on August 9, 1940, to the late Dennis and Helen (Huffman) McElvain. She married Ronald Lehman, Sr., in October of 1959, and he preceded her in death on March 11, 2022.
Kay graduated from Mansfield High School, Class of 1958. She was a member of the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. Kay was a collector of antiques and enjoyed cooking, baking, canning, sewing, reading, gardening flowers, and a good cup of tea with honey. She cherished her time spent with her kids, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Kay loved animals and could often be found feeding the ducks and catfish at the pond.
Kay is survived by her children; Mark (Debra Gildenhaus) Lehman, Mansfield, Brett Lehman, Galion, Brian (Valerie) Lehman, Shelby, Deborah (Ronnie) Dowman, Galion, Ron Lehman, Jr., Crestline; four grandchildren; Chris Wise, Lilly Lehman, Erica Buchanan and Tabitha (Scott) Graves; five great grandchildren; her brother, Jay (Mary) McElvain, Mansfield, and brother-in-law, Dwight Moore, Mansfield.
In addition to her parents and husband, Kay was preceded in death by her brother, Gene McElvain and her sister, Deloris Moore.
Friends may call on Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 4:00 PM until the time of service at 5:00 PM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline, Ohio, with Rev. Daniel Orr officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, in care of the funeral home.
