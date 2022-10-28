Eva V. Booth, 83, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Monday, October 24th, 2022 at Winchester Terrace Nursing Home after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born in Seymour, Indiana on January 3rd, 1939 to the late Joseph and Edith Franson.
Eva, the daughter of a construction foreman, moved many times during her youth, attending 14 different schools before graduating from Roosevelt High School in Chicago, Illinois. From there, she earned a bachelor's degree from Kent State University, followed by a master’s degree from The Ohio State University. Eva was baptized at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chicago.
Eva went on to teach at the elementary level in the Columbus City, Madison, and Clear Fork school districts before moving to the Richland County Board of Education. There, she worked as a Special Education Supervisor until her retirement in 1995.
Eva had many interests that kept her busy and on the go. A highlight for her was a mother/daughter trip to her parent’s home country of Sweden. Eva served as a volunteer at Kingwood Center as well as Malabar Farm State Park. She was a member of the Pleasant Valley Petal Pushers, as she had a love of plants, flowers, and the woodlands. She was a talented artist, creating many beautiful items for her family, and setting up at craft shows with her friend, Ruth. She and her husband, Brad, traveled the United States searching for antiques, each cherishing the endless adventures along the way. The couple were a fixture at their children’s and grandchildren’s athletic events, going from coast to coast to support and cheer on their family.
Eva is survived by her loving husband Brad, who was with her every step of their journey together, especially during these difficult last couple of years; their daughter, LeAnn (Paul) Fulton; and granddaughter, Raegan (Steven) Larcom; great-granddaughter, Luca Marie; and grandson, Peter Ehlert; son, Andrew (Rachel); granddaughter, Peyton; and grandson, Alec; her brother, Dalman Franson; and many other extended family members.
The family would like to thank the caring and supportive staff members at The Inn at Ashland Woods, Winchester Terrace and ProMedica/Heartland Hospice; as well as family members and friends.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Booth family.
