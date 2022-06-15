Eva May Bell, age 87, passed away Monday morning, June 13, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.
She was born May 30, 1935, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Bessie (McMillan) and Clyde Wharton. She was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School, Class of 1954. Eva was a determined, independent woman who was a leader in all aspects of her life. She loved her family dearly and was a wonderful homemaker. Eva enjoyed attending the events of her children and grandchildren and being a great supporter to them. She was a member of Grubaugh Mother’s Club. Eva enjoyed crafting in her free time. She worked at Lumberman’s Insurance for a few years and then at Midland Insurance for a time. However, her most important career was spent as a wife, mother and grandmother.
Eva was a faithful member of Main Street United Methodist Church where she was involved in many aspects including: Sunday school, Feeding the Hungry meal preparation program, member of Priscilla Circle and being a greeter for over 50 years. She loved her church family dearly and her smiling face will be missed at the services.
She is survived by a daughter, Carla (Thomas) Uhde; son, Jeffrey (Neice) Bell; four grandchildren, Justin Henry (fiancée, Angela Blausey), Ashley (Jeremy) Risner, Lyndsey (John) Mullins and Coby Bell; four step grandchildren, Eric (Steph) Uhde, Ryan (Rosanna) Uhde, Kevin (Jenny) Uhde and Shannon Wienecke; four great-grandchildren, Kenni, Hudson, Presley and Aiden; three step great-grandchildren, Lauren, Flora and Eva; a nephew, Randy Ink; a cousin, Larry Sheldon; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Kenneth L. Bell Jr.; and two sisters, Aileen Witzky and Ruth Ink.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 19, 2022, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service conducted by Pastor J.R. Harvey will be held on Monday at 10:00 a.m. at Main Street United Methodist Church, 230 S. Main Street, Mansfield. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery beside her husband. Memorial contributions may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church.
