Eva Mae (Seale) Brunk, 93, of West Liberty, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Morgan County Kentucky Appalachia Regional Hospital.
Eva was born on December 22, 1928 in Hazard, Kentucky, and was the daughter of Carl and Bonnie (Campbell) Seale. A wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and an excellent mother-in-law, Eva loved her family dearly. A woman of faith who was active in the church as a Welcome Center greeter and former Sunday School Teacher. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, where she was an officer in the United Methodist Women. Eva loved playing bridge with a couple different groups in her spare time.
She leaves behind her children, Jamie (Sue) Brunk of West Liberty, KY and John (Mary) Brunk of Georgetown, TX; her grandchildren, Jon (Susan) Brunk of Severna Park, MD, Joe (Ally) Brunk of Bowling Green, KY, Jacob (Rachel) Brunk of Katy, TX and Emma Brunk of Waxachachie, TX; her great-grandchildren, Elijah, Eden, Ethan, Elliana, Eva and Esther; her brother-in-law, Doug (Judy) Brunk of Mansfield; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Brunk; and her brother, Harold Seale.
Family and friends may visit from 6:00-8:00 pm Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 3, 2022 at 11:00 am with Rev. Jamie Brunk and Rev. Lorry Mabiala officiating. Eva will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to First United Methodist Church, 12 N. Diamond St. Mansfield, OH 44902 or West Liberty UMC, PO Box 295, West Liberty, KY 41472.
