Eva Booth & Edith Franson

Eva V. Booth passed away October 24, 2022, as noted in her obituary that was published in the Mansfield News Journal and Richland Source on October 28, 2022.
Edith V. Franson, widow of Joseph K. Franson, was born November 1, 1904, in Degerfors, Värmland, Sweden, as Edit Viktoria Nyqvist. She immigrated to the US on March 28, 1927, and joined her sister, Anna, in Chicago. Anna was married with two sons and was the seventh of nine children, with Edith being the youngest. We do not know when she and Joe met and married but they were blessed with a daughter, Eva, and a son, Dalman. Due to Joe’s occupation as a carpentry foreman for a large Chicago-based construction company, the family traveled and lived in many different locations from California to Florida to Michigan. They always returned to the Chicago area where Anna and her family, and Joe’s brother, Axel Franzen, and his family lived. Axel was the first born to the Fransson family of twelve children with Joe being the fourth.
As Edith’s health declined she moved in with her daughter and son-in-law in the Mansfield, Ohio, area. She passed away at the age of 84 on February 16, 1989. She is survived by her son, Dalman; son-in-law, Brad Booth; and numerous grandchildren.
A joint celebration of Eva’s and Edith’s lives will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Little Washington Congregational Church, 2323 Washington South Rd., Mansfield, Ohio (two miles east of Route 13 and I-71 at the intersection with East Hanley Rd.) A meet, greet and seat will begin at 10:00 a.m. Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario is honored to serve the family.
