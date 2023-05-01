Hope_Hensleyy_Eva_Booth_&_Edith_Franson_69382c46-4468-4ec8-96d2-b9ecb8018974_img

Eva Booth & Edith Franson

Eva V. Booth passed away October 24, 2022, as noted in her obituary that was published in the Mansfield News Journal and Richland Source on October 28, 2022. 

Edith V. Franson, widow of Joseph K. Franson, was born November 1, 1904, in Degerfors, Värmland, Sweden, as Edit Viktoria Nyqvist. She immigrated to the US on March 28, 1927, and joined her sister, Anna, in Chicago. Anna was married with two sons and was the seventh of nine children, with Edith being the youngest. We do not know when she and Joe met and married but they were blessed with a daughter, Eva, and a son, Dalman. Due to Joe’s occupation as a carpentry foreman for a large Chicago-based construction company, the family traveled and lived in many different locations from California to Florida to Michigan. They always returned to the Chicago area where Anna and her family, and Joe’s brother, Axel Franzen, and his family lived. Axel was the first born to the Fransson family of twelve children with Joe being the fourth.

