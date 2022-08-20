Eugene William "Gene" Steward

Eugene William Steward went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, August 19, 2022 after a battle with lung cancer.
He was born June 4, 1938 to Wilma Berkej and Robert Steward in Mansfield Ohio.
Gene was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was an original member of the Mid-Ohio sports car club.
Gene entered the workforce right out of high school with the Mansfield Tire and Rubber Company until they closed. He then worked tirelessly in doing odd jobs and cutting firewood to support his family until being hired by General Motors in 1982 where he stayed until his much enjoyed retirement.
Each spring, he would bring out the bench swing so he and his wife Kate could enjoy the flowers, birds and multiple trees that Kate planted. He constantly ensured that the humming and other bird feeders were out and kept full. He would also put out a small garden of tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers each year. So, if you did not find him on the swing he would be in the garden or at the pool.
Gene was a jokester, as the grandkids were never sure when he was kidding or serious. He followed all the kids and grandkids in their school and sporting endeavors traveling as far as Florida to watch them. There was hardly a time where he was not in the stands rooting them on. He showed his love by doing things for people such as mowing 3 yards each week, transporting grandkids to school, picking up the tab at dinner, and ensuring the pool was open and ready for the season.
Gene also loved to visit the various casinos throughout Ohio and neighboring states with friends. He enjoyed watching the Buckeyes, Browns and Indians (they will always be the Indians to him) and even followed the Indians to some of their out of state games. He and Kate would go on bus trips and cruises to various entertainment destinations and locations, sometimes getting all dressed up, putting on his toupee until he finally accepted his follicle challenge on top.
Gene is already greatly missed and there is a large space in our hearts to be filled with happy memories knowing he is with his wife dancing once again.
Preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 59 years Kathleen (Kohler) Steward, his brother Calvin Steward, sister Ruth Wilkinson, and grandson Adam Christian.
Survived by siblings: Shirley (Chuck) Wilkinson, Nancy (Fred) Stoesser, Kathy (David) Southward, and Larry (Sally) Steward; his children: Steve (Peggy) Steward, Brian (Tina) Steward, Kris (Julie) Baughman, Pam Steward, Eric (Freda) Steward, and Valeria Winters. His grandchildren: Sarah, Helen, Connor, Ross, Lindsay, Ashlee, Adam, Jared, Bethany, Ethan, Jackson, Carson, and Zachery and 21 great grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to the funeral service on Saturday August 27, 2022 at Mt Zion Lutheran Church, 4065 Mt. Zion Road, Lucas, at 12 pm followed by a celebration of life at the Lucas Community Center.
The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Steward family.
