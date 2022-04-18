Eugene “Gene” G. Patton, age 91, of Mansfield, died peacefully at home on Friday, April 15, 2022.
Gene was born on January 12, 1931 in Crestline, Ohio. He was an avid fisherman. Gene was retired from Empire Detroit Steel as a crane operator and was the owner of Patton’s Expressway Auto Parts. He spent his summers in Ohio and winters in Florida since retirement.
He is survived by his wife, Dixie Stacy Patton; his children, Frances Wojahn of Johnsville, OH, Jim (Shelly) Patton of Lake Suzy, FL, Phil (Valerie) Patton of Zephyrhills, FL, Phyllis (Don) Conn of Port Charlotte, FL, Kevin (Dusty) Patton of Zephyrhills, FL, and Kimberly (Matt) Benne of Fort Wayne, IN; numerous grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; his step children, Brenda (Thom) Esterline of Lucas, OH, Tony Stacy of Perrysville, OH, Tim Stacy and Joe Stacy both of Lucas, OH. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara J. Patton; and his son, Edwin Patton.
Family and friends may gather from 4:00-6:00 pm on Monday, April 25, 2022 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Pastor Clifford Earl Tackett will officiate the memorial service beginning immediately at 6:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dean Road Freewill Baptist Church, 1169 Mill Road Mansfield, OH 44906. Additional services will be held at a later date in Florida.
