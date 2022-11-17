Etta Strojek

LEXINGTON: Etta Rhuan Strojek died early Nov. 15, 2022, unexpectedly after recent cardiac issues. She had just turned 83 a week earlier. She was her children’s best friend and a compassionate soul. She was a realtor for 30 years with merit and awards serving at the former Century 21 All Gold Realty, Bowman realty branch for a portion of her career. Other offices she was associated with include the former Knight Realty, Louise Bush Realty, Heart Realty, and Sluss Realty. She also worked at Hi-Stat manufacturing before taking early retirement. Her interests varied from history and genealogy to antique glassware. Sewing was her passion. She was an avid sewer most all her life and became a self-taught seamstress making clothing for her children and business suits for herself, which fooled many into thinking they were top rack or high-end purchases. In the last years of her life, she ran an online business selling smaller sewn specialty items. She was also a voracious reader of history, politics, and all things concerning mental strategies or understanding one’s mental abilities and capabilities.
She was born in Navarre, Ohio, in 1939 to her parents Raymond Hess and Lois Wade, families that go back in this country to the early 1700’s and can claim one revolutionary veteran from Pennsylvania. She was a 1957 graduate of Canton South High School. She married Stanley Strojek November 11, 1961, father of her 3 children, until they divorced in 1984. She was a lifelong Ohio resident and a 52-year member of the Lexington community.
She is survived by 3 children Mark, Mathew, and Melissa (Joyce Sesco), her sister Estella, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers Raymond and Sherman. She remained sharp of mind and wit till the end and was always there for a good stimulating honest conversation about any subject. She will be missed greatly.
A memorial gathering will be held Tuesday, November 22, 2022 from 3-6 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to assist the family with cremation service expenses (checks may be made to Snyder Funeral Homes).
Online condolences may be made by visiting:SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Funeral home : Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Homes
To plant a tree in memory of Etta Strojek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.