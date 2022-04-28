Ethel Louise (Anderson) Downs, age 102, of Mansfield, Ohio, died April 24, 2022. Born January 29, 1920, in Erie, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Asa L. and Elsie Secor Anderson and the last surviving of 10 children.
Ethel did not ask for or want anything from this life. She lived to take care of her family and loved the life she was blessed with and was always thankful for whatever life gave her. Up until the last few weeks, she lived at home and had been longing to be reunited with her husband, Virgil, since his passing in 2013.
Ethel had three children and is survived by her youngest son, Bruce (Leigh) Downs; daughter-in-law, Diane Downs of Virginia; six grandchildren, Craig, Jeff, Benjamin, Kim, Aaron and Brent; multiple great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Having reached the age of 102, Ethel was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; husband, Virgil Leroy Downs; son, Virgil Dean Downs; daughter, Sandra Kay Downs; and numerous family members.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. A graveside service conducted by Pastor Mark Lehman will be held on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. in Springmill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
