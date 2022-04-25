Ethel Delores Wagoner, 85, of Ontario, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. She was born in Elliottville, Kentucky on December 28, 1936 to the late French Robert and Mary (Reynolds) Catron.
Ethel retired from Crestline Schools where she was a cafeteria worker for many years. She also was a representative for Avon in the Crestline area. Ethel loved flowers and enjoyed volunteering at Kingwood Center. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary and Apostolic Faith Assembly where she taught Sunday School for over 30 years. She liked sewing and crocheting, especially making quilts. Ethel married the love of her life, Rev. James Wagoner, on December 24, 1955. She often traveled with her husband once their children were grown and cherished the sweet memories they all shared together.
Ethel is survived by her daughters, Judy (Charlie Carter) DeVault and Joyce (Pastor Robert) O’Brian; son, Jerry Wagoner; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles “Jack” (Kathleen) Catron and Robert (Joyce) Catron; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Rev. James Wagoner, who passed away on April 7, 2002; and siblings, Myrtle, Dorothy, Cledith, Bud, Haus, Peanut, William and Connie.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Apostolic Faith Assembly, 258 Stadium St., Mansfield, Ohio 44906. A service will follow beginning at 1:00 p.m. with Ethel’s son-in-law, Pastor Robert O’Brian and Rev. Chad Finley officiating. She will be laid to rest in Greenlawn Cemetery. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
