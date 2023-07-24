Sean_Snyder_Ethan_R._DeLaney_c586fb4a-6ea1-4a76-b44d-c911ee79abeb_img

Ethan R. DeLaney

ONTARIO: For the righteous fall seven times, they rise again, but the wicked stumble when calamity strikes (Proverbs 24:16).  One of Ethan DeLaney’s favorite bible verses, he knew that with the Lord, there is a reason and ability to rise up even in the midst of difficult times. Ethan was strong, both physically and in faith.  His faith now sight, Ethan passed into the arms of his Savior, Saturday evening in Mansfield after sustaining injuries in a motorcycle accident.  He was just 22 years old.

                Ethan was born April 13, 2001 in Mansfield.  He was always active, always busy, and excelled at multiple sports.  He played soccer, football, and ran cross country, but his favorite sport by far was basketball.  Ethan began his high school career playing varsity basketball for Mansfield Christian and later for Clear Fork.  At the forward position, Ethan’s athleticism made for a tough matchup for all of his opponents. His strength, toughness and skill earned him and invitation to play in the 2020 Mansfield News Journal All Star Game.  Ethan graduated from Clear Fork High School in 2020.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.