Ethan R. DeLaney

ONTARIO: For the righteous fall seven times, they rise again, but the wicked stumble when calamity strikes (Proverbs 24:16). One of Ethan DeLaney’s favorite bible verses, he knew that with the Lord, there is a reason and ability to rise up even in the midst of difficult times. Ethan was strong, both physically and in faith. His faith now sight, Ethan passed into the arms of his Savior, Saturday evening in Mansfield after sustaining injuries in a motorcycle accident. He was just 22 years old.
Ethan was born April 13, 2001 in Mansfield. He was always active, always busy, and excelled at multiple sports. He played soccer, football, and ran cross country, but his favorite sport by far was basketball. Ethan began his high school career playing varsity basketball for Mansfield Christian and later for Clear Fork. At the forward position, Ethan’s athleticism made for a tough matchup for all of his opponents. His strength, toughness and skill earned him and invitation to play in the 2020 Mansfield News Journal All Star Game. Ethan graduated from Clear Fork High School in 2020.
Even following his high school career, Ethan continued to play the game he loved. Playing in numerous leagues, currently he played with friends on the Kingsman basketball team in Wooster.
Ethan loved to ride his motorcycle; he’d say “it is a part of who I am”.
He was an avid hunter. Learning the skill from his grandfather, Ethan shot his first duck at 15 years old and deer two years ago. He was a great shot.
He enjoyed fitness and was in amazing shape. He always found a reason to workout at the gym, all the while listening to his favorite worship music. Baptized on April 23, 2023 at Crossroads Church, Ethan expressed his desire to follow Christ.
Ethan smiled easy and had a great laugh. His relaxed, fun-loving, and at times, light-hearted personality was infectious. His personality drew in so many friends; friends that he impacted in a positive way. Behind his tough guy exterior was a soft sensitive heart. He was a true momma’s boy who he loved and protected fiercely. Ethan and Melissa shared a special bond. Ethan wasn’t afraid to be a little goofy and relaxed. He loved children and especially connected with those who may have special needs.
More importantly, Ethan loved and was loved by his close-knit supportive family; a family that had his back, no matter what. He was a loving big brother, eager to cheer for Evan at his basketball games.
He is survived by his parents Melissa & Trey Cary of Bellville; younger brother Evan Hager; grandparents Mark & Beth DeLaney of Ontario; uncle and aunt Mark & Kim DeLaney of Butler; cousins Addyson, Joslyn, and Raelyn DeLaney; as well as numerous extended family and a large circle of close friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 27, 2023 from 3-7 pm in Crossroads Church Park Avenue Campus, 1188 Park Avenue West, Mansfield. The funeral, celebrating the life of Ethan Delaney will be held Friday July 28, at 11 am at Crossroads Church. Pastor Dan Richter will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to one of Ethan’s favorite missions: Show Mercy International Uganda: Please make checks payable to Crossroads Church, memo line: Show Mercy International.
The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve the DeLaney family. To view Ethan’s tribute video or to leave a condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Funeral home : Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home
