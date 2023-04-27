Jordyn_Schaich_Esther_Mae_"Tess"_Love_c6eaf745-dbbf-449f-8619-81f89ae3957c_img

Esther Mae "Tess" Love

Esther M. “Tess” Love, age 90, of Shelby, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at her home.

Tess was born on March 4, 1933 in Shelby to the late Earl and Alice (Saddoris) Boreman and was a Shelby resident most of her life.  She was a 1951 graduate of Shelby High School and enjoyed continuing to meet with her class for monthly luncheons when her health permitted. On May 15, 1954 she married William Dean “Bill” Love in Angola, IN. She always said, “marrying him was the best thing she ever had happen in her life.” Together, she and Bill were active in their children’s activities such as Shelby Whippet Band Parents and following Shelby sporting and music events her kids were involved in.

To plant a tree in memory of Esther Love as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.