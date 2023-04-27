Esther Mae "Tess" Love

Esther M. “Tess” Love, age 90, of Shelby, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at her home.
Tess was born on March 4, 1933 in Shelby to the late Earl and Alice (Saddoris) Boreman and was a Shelby resident most of her life. She was a 1951 graduate of Shelby High School and enjoyed continuing to meet with her class for monthly luncheons when her health permitted. On May 15, 1954 she married William Dean “Bill” Love in Angola, IN. She always said, “marrying him was the best thing she ever had happen in her life.” Together, she and Bill were active in their children’s activities such as Shelby Whippet Band Parents and following Shelby sporting and music events her kids were involved in.
Tess was active with Girl Scouts for 15 years while her girls were growing up along with PTO and Parents Club at Plymouth and Shelby School Districts for over 26 years. She was the first member of the Shelby Auburn School Hall of Fame for her combined Room Mother and Head Room Mother work where she assisted with all activities necessary for the children’s success.
An active member of First Lutheran Church in Shelby, Tess taught Sunday School, Summer Bible School- where she was one of the “cookie ladies” for many years, helped work funeral dinners, and assisted with the food pantry. She loved gardening, reading, and working in her flower beds. Together, she and Bill had large vegetable gardens and Tess canned and froze all the vegetables, fruits, and jams and jellies their large family needed.
She is survived by her children: Debra Love of Shelby, Tammie (Dick) Brieck of Columbus, Toni (Shawn) Clark of Columbus, and Doug (Kimberly) Love of Olivesburg; 7 grandchildren: Stephanie (John) Thull, Sam (Kendall) Brieck, Peter Brieck, Noelle (Blake) Brieck Ford, Ruby Clark, Nathan Clark, and Wyatt Love; 5 great grandchildren: Olivia Amick, Steven Amick, Bravery Brieck, River Brieck, and Everett Ford; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to her parents, Tess was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, on June 15, 2014; sister: Edith (Jerry) Jones; brothers: Jack (Kazuko) Boreman, James “Gint” (Ann) Boreman, and Thomas Boreman; and nephews: James Boreman and Wade Boreman.
The family would like to thank Heritage Healthcare, Southern Care Hospice, and Shelby Fire Department for their care and support.
Family and friends are welcome on Sunday, April 30, 2023 from 2-5 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, OH 44875. Funeral services for Tess will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 11 am at First Lutheran Church, 33 Broadway Street, Shelby, OH 44875. Pastor Rus Yoak will officiate and burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery, Shelby. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shelby Fire and EMS Equipment Fund or the First Lutheran Church Food Pantry.
