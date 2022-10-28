Werner-Gompf_Funeral_Services_Esther_Louise_Boroff_0910ac8b-1cdc-451d-aeda-a31cda65cf99_img

Esther Louise Boroff

Esther Louise Boroff, age 102, of Mansfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, while surrounded by her loving family.

She was born breech on a farm in Marion Co. on June 21, 1920, to wonderful parents, Bashford and Mabel (Drake) Porter.  Esther graduated from New Bloomington High School and attended Bowling Green University long enough to receive a teacher’s certificate.  She taught first and second grades at Lykens Elementary in Crawford Co.  Esther met the love of her life, Robert W. Boroff, in New Bloomington where he was collecting tickets at the door where her brother, Ervin, a star player on the team, was playing basketball that day.  They were married on May 31, 1942 and celebrated 69 years together before Robert’s passing on August 20, 2011.  Together they reared five children, four sons and one daughter. David (Barbara) Boroff of Casselberry, FL, John (Karen) Boroff of Colorado Springs, CO, Rebecca (Thomas) Schaffter of Mansfield, Daniel (Sharon) Boroff of Mansfield, and Thomas (Cynthia) Boroff of Danville, IL.

