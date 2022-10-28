Esther Louise Boroff, age 102, of Mansfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, while surrounded by her loving family.
She was born breech on a farm in Marion Co. on June 21, 1920, to wonderful parents, Bashford and Mabel (Drake) Porter. Esther graduated from New Bloomington High School and attended Bowling Green University long enough to receive a teacher’s certificate. She taught first and second grades at Lykens Elementary in Crawford Co. Esther met the love of her life, Robert W. Boroff, in New Bloomington where he was collecting tickets at the door where her brother, Ervin, a star player on the team, was playing basketball that day. They were married on May 31, 1942 and celebrated 69 years together before Robert’s passing on August 20, 2011. Together they reared five children, four sons and one daughter. David (Barbara) Boroff of Casselberry, FL, John (Karen) Boroff of Colorado Springs, CO, Rebecca (Thomas) Schaffter of Mansfield, Daniel (Sharon) Boroff of Mansfield, and Thomas (Cynthia) Boroff of Danville, IL.
Esther enjoyed cooking, baking, and canning vegetables from their large garden. After Robert retired, they enjoyed traveling extensively all over the United States. They especially enjoyed visiting their sons and families in Illinois, Colorado, and Florida.
Esther accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior on April 3, 1949, at a citywide crusade in Mansfield under Evangelist Jack Schuler. She was a member of Grace Brethren Church (Marion Avenue) for over 30 years and Mansfield Baptist Temple for over 40 years. She enjoyed reading and studying her Bible every morning and listening to her favorite Christian radio station BBN 89.9. Some of her favorite preachers were Neal Jackson, Adrian Rogers, D. James Kennedy, and John Hagee.
She is survived by four children; ten grandchildren, David Wayne (Terra) Boroff, Bobby (Joan) Boroff, Jennifer Boroff, John Jr. (Jessica) Boroff, Alicia (Bryan) Clark, Andy (Mechelle) Boroff, Amy (Shane) Boroff, Rachael, Michael, and Mark Majors; sixteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild due in February 2023; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and special first cousin, Shirley Schaffter of Seville.
Along with her husband, Esther was preceded in death by one son, David R. Boroff; one daughter-in-law, Judy K. Boroff; one son-in-law, Michael G. Majors; one brother, Ervin (Donna) Porter; one sister, Evelyn (Lowell) Price; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, John Jr. (Janice) Boroff, Ralph (Betty) Boroff, Mildred (Paul) Good, and Edna Marie Boroff.
Memorial contributions may be made in Esther’s memory to Mansfield Baptist Temple, Samaritan’s Purse, or Bible Broadcasting Network.
Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Mansfield Baptist Temple, 752 N. Stewart Road, Mansfield, OH 44905. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Robert J. Kurtz officiating. Burial will be in Mansfield Memorial Park, Ontario, OH.
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd., 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, OH 44905 is assisting the family with the arrangements.
