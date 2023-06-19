Erick S. Schell age 48, resident of Mansfield died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital, following a 10-year courageous battle with brain and lung cancer.
Born January 18, 1975, in Ashland to William (Judy) Ropp and Robin (Lawrence) Schell, he had been a lifelong Mansfield resident. Erick was a 1993 graduate of Crestview High School and Pioneer Technical Schools Industrial Drafting Class. He had worked as a service tech at Covert Manufacturing for numerous years before working with his family at Lewis Appliance Service and Lowe's, part time.
Erick loved to farm, especially with his best friends Rusty and Mendy Sellman. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping and cooking.
He is survived by his two sons Kaylub Schell of Troy, OH and Kayden Schell of Mansfield, OH; two siblings Jennie (Dan) Circosta of Mansfield, Julie (Michael McCoy) Sanders of Norwalk; parents Robin (Larry) Schell of Mansfield; William (Judy) Ropp of Mansfield; half-brother Jared Ropp; nieces and nephews Carley Circosta and Edward O'brian of Columbus Anna and Marissa Circosta of Mansfield, Masson, Cooper and Gracee Sanders of Norwalk; numerous friends and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Shirley Baxter and Bob Frontz and paternal grandparents, Harvey and Marvene Ropp.
A celebration of Erick's life will be held at a later date.
Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to City of Hope at 2520 Elisha Ave, Zion, IL 60099.
