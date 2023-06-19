Whitley_Ramey__Erick_S._Schell__b4197007-78f7-49eb-afe4-ad6753ad3975_img

Erick S. Schell

Erick S. Schell age 48, resident of Mansfield died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital, following a 10-year courageous battle with brain and lung cancer.

Born January 18, 1975, in Ashland to William (Judy) Ropp and Robin (Lawrence) Schell, he had been a lifelong Mansfield resident.  Erick was a 1993 graduate of Crestview High School and Pioneer Technical Schools Industrial Drafting Class. He had worked as a service tech at Covert Manufacturing for numerous years before working with his family at Lewis Appliance Service and Lowe's, part time.

