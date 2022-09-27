Gene_Gompf_Emmy_Lou_Sesco_371b0d3f-c062-4e3e-9cb9-53879ab95954_img

Emmy Lou Sesco

Emmy Lou Sesco, 68, of Mansfield passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.

Emmy was born on April 16, 1954, in Kalamazoo, Michigan to the late Carl and Joyce (Meisterhiem) Pedersen. On September 23, 1999, Emmy would marry Larry Sesco, and they enjoyed 23 years of marriage together.

To plant a tree in memory of Emmy Sesco as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

