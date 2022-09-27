Emmy Lou Sesco, 68, of Mansfield passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.
Emmy was born on April 16, 1954, in Kalamazoo, Michigan to the late Carl and Joyce (Meisterhiem) Pedersen. On September 23, 1999, Emmy would marry Larry Sesco, and they enjoyed 23 years of marriage together.
Emmy worked for General Motors until her retirement after 27 years. She enjoyed taking in the beauty of flowers everywhere she went. Emmy was also an avid fan of feeding and watching the birds in her yard. She loved her fur babies, Alex, and Lord Grayson. Most importantly, Emmy cherished her family, and all the memories she made with her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Emmy is survived by her two children: Emmy Pederson-Brown of Portage, MI. and Robert Dean of Kalamazoo, MI.; grandchildren: Kendall, Evan, and Conner Brown, and 4 additional grandchildren; siblings: Tim, Carl, and Joe Pedersen.
In addition her parents, Emmy was preceded in death by a sister Debbie Pedersen.
A celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date in Emmy’s home state of Michigan.
Those wishing to share a memory of Emmy or send condolences to the Sesco family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St., Crestline is honored to serve the family of Emmy Lou Sesco.
Funeral home : Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St. Crestline, OH 44827
