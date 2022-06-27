Emmett “Mack Osborne” Osborne, 85, of Mansfield, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Mansfield Memorial Homes. Born September 25, 1936 in Coeburn, Virginia, he was the son of Terry and Della (Moore) Osborne.
Mack retired from Yellow Freight as a truck driver following 27 years of service. He earned his million mile award in 1979 as well as several safe driving awards. He was a member of the Moose Lodge #41 since 1998 and was a brother at Teamster Union Local #40 where he served as a Steward.
Mack enjoyed making ceramics and macramé, could sew anything including making quilts, and enjoyed watching Westerns and the NFL.
He is survived by his children, Emmett D. Osborne and Betty L. Burton both of Tennessee; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; a sister-in-law, Shelby Osborne of Coeburn, Virginia; special friends, Selena Detrow and Tally Friend; and numerous other family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 31 years in 2008, Shirley K. (Hern) Osborne and a brother, Ivel L. Osborne.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home on Wednesday. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.