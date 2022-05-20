Emmett Dallas Webb, age 81, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family and friends. Born August 24, 1940, in Pine Knob, West Virginia, he was one of eleven children of the late Pearl (Dickens) and Prince Webb.
Dallas graduated from Marsh Fork High School in 1958. He retired after 40 years of service with Eagle Pitcher. He was a generous man, a true leader, and was always helping others in any way he could. He was one of a kind and had a heart of gold. Dallas was a very dedicated member of Hanna Road Church of God where he served as a deacon, trustee, and Sunday school superintendent. In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Dallas is survived by three siblings, Alberta Webb Crank, Carmel Eldin Webb and Cledith (Jeanette) Webb; a close friend, Barbara Boggs and family; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Juanita Cook, Maxine Davis, and Louella Herb; three brothers, Paul, Kermit and Richard Webb; and an infant sibling.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Ferlie Yates and Pastor Clifford Earl Tackett officiating. Additional visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Hanna Road Church of God.
