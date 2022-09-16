Werner-Gompf_Funeral_Services_Emmet_"Smitty"_Smith,_Jr._b4130ee5-a8b7-446b-8d0a-67e9ffad82b1_img

Emmet "Smitty" Smith, Jr.

Emmet “Smitty” Smith, Jr., age 88, of Mansfield, went to his final resting place in heaven on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Smitty was born March 27,1934, in Monroe, Michigan, to Emmet Sr. and Cleo (Massengill) Smith. He proudly served his country in the U. S. Army.   Smitty met and married Joan (Jo Brumm) on October 16, 1959, his “Million Dollar Baby from the Five and Ten Cent Store”, while working as an Assistant Manager of the F. W. Woolworth Store. After a time of working retail and factory, he found his niche in installing carpet, where he was self- employed and retired from after 30 years. He was obsessed with vehicles of all sorts, from Cushman Scooters, Go Karts, and motorcycles to classic and muscle cars, his favorite was the ‘67-’69 Camaros. He raced Go Karts and did Drag Racing for many years.

