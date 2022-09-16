Emmet “Smitty” Smith, Jr., age 88, of Mansfield, went to his final resting place in heaven on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.
Smitty was born March 27,1934, in Monroe, Michigan, to Emmet Sr. and Cleo (Massengill) Smith. He proudly served his country in the U. S. Army. Smitty met and married Joan (Jo Brumm) on October 16, 1959, his “Million Dollar Baby from the Five and Ten Cent Store”, while working as an Assistant Manager of the F. W. Woolworth Store. After a time of working retail and factory, he found his niche in installing carpet, where he was self- employed and retired from after 30 years. He was obsessed with vehicles of all sorts, from Cushman Scooters, Go Karts, and motorcycles to classic and muscle cars, his favorite was the ‘67-’69 Camaros. He raced Go Karts and did Drag Racing for many years.
He is survived by his wife Jo Smith; three sons, Rory Smith, Jay Smith, and Cary (Pam) Smith all of Mansfield; four grandchildren, Courtney (Daimon) Tripp, Joey (Josie) Smith, Tony Smith all of Mansfield, and Ashley (Jerry) Chirila of Peoria, AZ; six great-grandchildren, Mckaylah Smith, Landon and Addilyn Chirila of AZ, Maddison and Mckynzie Smith, and Malina Tripp of Mansfield; one brother, Harold (Annette) Smith of Howell, MI; and several nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his parents.
Calling hours will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon with a memorial service following at Caesarea Baptist Church, 807 Taylor Road, Mansfield.
In lieu of flowers, family requests that memorial donations be made to Washington Township Fire Department, 2480 Possum Run Road, Mansfield or to Caesarea Baptist Church, 807 Taylor Road, Mansfield.
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd., 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, OH is assisting the family with the arrangements.
