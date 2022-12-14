Emma Zahn, age 96, of Mansfield passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born May 17, 1926, in Hockenheim, Germany, to the late Elisabeth (Auer) and Bernhard Schmitt.
Emma married Werner Zahn in 1948 in Hockenheim, Germany, and in 1953, traveled by ship along with their son to the United States. She became a proud United States citizen in 1960. Emma was a devoted wife to Werner for 66 years and a wonderful mother. Her beautiful smile and friendly personality were endearing.
Emma loved baking her fabulous Christmas cookies, tortes, cheesecakes and German specialty meals which she lovingly shared by the plateful. She often hosted family meals and coffee and dessert time with neighbors. An avid gardener, Emma loved starting her plants from seeds each spring. Strawberry, blueberry, apple and peach picking each year produced the best jams and canned fruit. Her favorite pastimes included Pinochle card club at the Mansfield Liederkranz and she was always up for a game of rummy with her family. Emma had a passion for swimming, completing many laps over the years at the Mansfield Y or Lake Erie. Her crocheted blankets and crafts were gifts of love. Emma’s joyous attitude about life made her special to all she met.
In addition to her parents, Emma was preceded in death by her husband, Werner; brother, Ludwig; and sisters, Frieda, Anna, Magdalena and Susanna, all of Germany.
She is survived by two sons, Gunther Zahn and Karl Zahn, both of Mansfield; daughter, Karen (Robin) Kurtz; two grandsons, Justin (Chelsy) Kurtz and Joshua (Amanda) Kurtz of Columbus, OH; and great-grandson, Phineas Kurtz of Columbus. Emma is also survived by brothers, Adolf Schmitt and Hans Schmitt and many nieces and nephews in Hockenheim, Germany.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, in the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. A funeral service conducted by Mr. Sean Fitzpatrick will follow at 3:00 p.m. Burial in Mansfield Memorial Park will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SouthernCare Hospice.
