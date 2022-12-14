Debbi_Watkins_Emma_Zahn_b6496cf2-febe-4098-9c0b-48683dee8199_img

Emma Zahn

Emma Zahn, age 96, of Mansfield passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born May 17, 1926, in Hockenheim, Germany, to the late Elisabeth (Auer) and Bernhard Schmitt.

Emma married Werner Zahn in 1948 in Hockenheim, Germany, and in 1953, traveled by ship along with their son to the United States. She became a proud United States citizen in 1960. Emma was a devoted wife to Werner for 66 years and a wonderful mother. Her beautiful smile and friendly personality were endearing.

