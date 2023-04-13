Emma L. Jessee

MANSFIELD: Emma Lee Jessee, age 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, surrounded by her family.
She was born on November 15, 1935 near Olive Hill, Kentucky to parents Lego and Kate (Wampler) Blankenship. She graduated from Olive Hill High School with the class of 1954. After high school Emma went on to hold various jobs throughout her life such as her time as a switchboard operator right out of high school, working as a short order cook at the Carter Caves State Park, owning and operating Bauers Pizza in Shelby, Ohio in the early 80’s, and finally moving to Arizona to work for Motorola until her retirement in 1998.
Being the daughter of a minister, Emma often traveled with her family to visit surrounding churches every weekend, which no doubt began her love of large gatherings later in life. Whether it was a family gathering or one of the Carter Caves Reunions, Emma was happiest when she was spending time with the ones she loved. Though she was not one to enjoy cooking, she had a knack for baking- her famous pumpkin cake being a family favorite. She enjoyed traveling, whether it was a cross country trip, or just a weekend in Las Vegas, she was happy finding new experiences wherever she went.
Never having a bad word to say about anyone, Emma was a kind, caring, welcoming, and loving presence that touched so many lives- even those of the strangers who inevitably sought her out to ask for help or directions everywhere she went. Her ever present smile, accepting heart, and quick, infectious laughter will be missed beyond words.
Emma is survived by her daughters Kathy (Michael) Trent, Lisa Perry, and Gina Jessee, grandchildren Shane (Heather) Trent, Joey (Kristy) Frost, Jarrod (Candi) Perry, Shanna Perry-Burnell, and Sherri Trent-Gillam, great-grandchildren Xavier, Logan, Rylan, Easton, Lita, Syndey, Zoey, Katelyn, Alyssa, Emily, Sage, Addison, and Scarlett, as well as great-great-grandchildren Braxton and Owen.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her son Michael Alan Frost, and siblings Jerome Harris, Jr., Joseph Harris, Nilace Bauers, Mary Louise (Marshall) Nance, and Shelby Blankenship.
The Jessee family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 from 11 am to 1 pm in the Snyder Funeral Homes, Marion Avenue Chapel. A celebration of life service will begin at 1 pm with burial to follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Shiloh, Ohio.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Emma’s family and encourage you to share a fond memory or leave a message of condolence on her obituary page at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Funeral home : Snyder Marion Avenue Family Owned Funeral Home
To plant a tree in memory of Emma Jessee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.