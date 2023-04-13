Snyder_Funeral_Homes_Emma_L._Jessee_5e5a45ea-4029-460e-b4b7-5ec028d97585_img

Emma L. Jessee

MANSFIELD: Emma Lee Jessee, age 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, surrounded by her family.

She was born on November 15, 1935 near Olive Hill, Kentucky to parents Lego and Kate (Wampler) Blankenship. She graduated from Olive Hill High School with the class of 1954. After high school Emma went on to hold various jobs throughout her life such as her time as a switchboard operator right out of high school, working as a short order cook at the Carter Caves State Park, owning and operating Bauers Pizza in Shelby, Ohio in the early 80’s, and finally moving to Arizona to work for Motorola until her retirement in 1998.

To plant a tree in memory of Emma Jessee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.