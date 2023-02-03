Snyder_Funeral_Homes_Emma_Josephine_Lyon_7a9f8e57-a4c4-438f-8ce7-c526fb626cd3_img

Emma Josephine Lyon

“Someday you will read in the papers that I am dead. Don’t you believe a word of it! At that moment I shall be more alive than I am now.” D.L. Moody

Emma Josephine McFerren Lyon, “Jo,” age 93 ½ was received into Heaven on Feb. 2, 2023. She was at her home, surrounded by her family, when she took her last breath. Jo was born July 22, 1929 in Darlington, Ohio to Mary Josephine (McDowell) and Carl McFerren.

