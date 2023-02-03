Emma Josephine Lyon

“Someday you will read in the papers that I am dead. Don’t you believe a word of it! At that moment I shall be more alive than I am now.” D.L. Moody
Emma Josephine McFerren Lyon, “Jo,” age 93 ½ was received into Heaven on Feb. 2, 2023. She was at her home, surrounded by her family, when she took her last breath. Jo was born July 22, 1929 in Darlington, Ohio to Mary Josephine (McDowell) and Carl McFerren.
Jo married Bill Lyon on May 29, 1953. They spent 59 years together until his passing on June 11, 2012. They are survived by three daughters; Pamela Lyon of Napa, CA and her two daughters: Tasce (Zack) Bongiovanni M.D and Theodora Simon; Molly Bartrum of Bellville (fiancé Michael Downs) and her three sons: Brennan (Rachel Thrush), Cody (Laura) and Randy; Shelley (Steve) Hughett of Fredericktown and their three daughters, Liesel (Chip) Passen, Erika (Jamie) Feick and Stephanie (Todd) Hill; and son Kelly Lyon of Bellville and his two children: Cora (Jason Schopp) Eberhardt and Cassius (Amber Johnson) Lyon. Also surviving are 26 great grandchildren.
Her entrepreneurial spirit led her to open Country Crafts and Things. Jo excelled at sewing, creating and selling Barbie doll clothes and leather crafts. Talented beyond measure, she taught area residents the art of toile painting. She loved horticulture as well. She enjoyed genealogy, traveling, and photography including mastering V8 (splicing and editing videos).
Her bravery, strength, tenacity and sacrifice are what made her an inspiration not only for her children and grandchildren, but for all those fortunate enough to know her. If you knew Jo, you loved her.
She was a charter member and past president of the American Legion Post 535. She was a member of New Life Church of Christ in Bellville. She was also a survivor of ovarian and breast cancer at the young age of 39.
The Lyon family will receive friends Monday, February 6, 2023 from 11 a.m. till 12 p.m. in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home where a funeral service honoring Jo’s life will begin immediately at 12 p.m. Pastor Steve Kistler will speak.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Bellville-Jefferson Township Rescue Squad (470 S Main St, Bellville, OH 44813) or Hospice of North Central Ohio (1021 Dauch Dr., Ashland, Ohio 44805).
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Jo's family
