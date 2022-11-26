Elva “Bob” Foreman Jr., 98, was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at his home.
Bob was born in Shelby, Ohio on March 6, 1924. He was the son of Alva and Marie (Phelps) Foreman. Bob retired from Empire Detroit Steel where he was a supervisor. Bob proudly served in the United States Army during World War II as a medic. He was a member of Westwood Alliance Church. Bob was an avid fisherman and spent most of his free time fishing. He always had a “fishing story” to share about his latest outing. When he wasn’t fishing, Bob enjoyed gardening.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Ruth Foreman; his sons, Bob (Carol) Foreman, Richard (Lynne) Foreman, and Ron (Sandy) Foreman; his daughter, Patty (Ron) Fultz; his daughter-in-law, Andrea Foreman; his step-children, Fred Pursley, Gerald Pursley, Viola Thornsberry, and Jeanette (Ed) Kershner; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Evelyn “Toots” Foreman; his sons, Ken Foreman and Don Foreman; step-son-in-law, Randy Thornsberry; and his best friend and fishing buddy, Willie Rose.
Special thank you to the loving and caring staff from Avita Home Health & Hospice for the exceptional care given to Bob.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00-5:00 pm on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in honor of Bob to Westwood Alliance Church, 396 Willowood Dr. E. Ontario, OH 44906, Love Our Hero’s, 24 Bell St. Bellville, OH 44813 or Avita Home Health & Hospice, 1220 N. Market St. Galion, OH 44833.
