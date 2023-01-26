Terri_Herlihy_Elsie_Gwen_Sgambellone_09b8bd94-5e09-40c2-8ad3-e1df05998758_img

Elsie Gwen Sgambellone

Elsie Gwen Sgambellone, 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at home surrounded by her two daughters. 

Elsie was born April 17, 1939 in Gallatin, Tennessee to Thurman and Lillian Linville Hesson. In 1962 she married Bruno Sgambellone in Mansfield, Ohio. She worked as a press operator for Taylor Metal for many years before she retired. She took on a part time job at Kimmel Cleaners soon after where she displayed a love for her customers. Elsie truly lived life to the fullest through all her loved ones, snacking on oatmeal cream pies, Sprite, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had a way of reaching people in such a positive way with her radiating personality, never afraid to speak her mind. Her passions were decorating, traveling, and going to the casino. 

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.