Elsie Gwen Sgambellone, 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at home surrounded by her two daughters.
Elsie was born April 17, 1939 in Gallatin, Tennessee to Thurman and Lillian Linville Hesson. In 1962 she married Bruno Sgambellone in Mansfield, Ohio. She worked as a press operator for Taylor Metal for many years before she retired. She took on a part time job at Kimmel Cleaners soon after where she displayed a love for her customers. Elsie truly lived life to the fullest through all her loved ones, snacking on oatmeal cream pies, Sprite, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had a way of reaching people in such a positive way with her radiating personality, never afraid to speak her mind. Her passions were decorating, traveling, and going to the casino.
She is survived by her two daughters Kathy (Don) Anderson, Darlene Schmidt; sister Josie Kirkland; grandchildren Eric (Nikki) Anderson, Erin (Arturo) Gonzalez, John Schluter, Jena (Callen) Thompson; six great-grandchildren Jaden, Makayla, Elise, Devyn, Paisleigh and baby Thompson; brother-in-law and favorite sisters-in-law; many nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Bruno Sgambellone; fiancé Don Smith; siblings Susie, Wayne, Deanie, Hanzel, Preacher, Ray, Joe, Tony, Jimmy, Rose; and son-in-law Johnny Schmidt.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 9:30am at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mansfield Catholic Cemetery. Immediately following the burial, a public visitation to celebrate her life will continue in St. Peter's Church basement until 2:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Herlihy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
