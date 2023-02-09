Elmer “Moe” Melvin Wilcox, 92, of Mansfield, Ohio peacefully passed away at his home on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. He was born in Mansfield on October 9, 1930 to the late Leeander and Julia (McDonald) Wilcox.
Elmer proudly served in the U.S. National Guard during the Korean War. He began working for General Motors in 1957 as a tool and die caster and later retired. He was one of the founders of Auto Workers Credit Union. He married the love of his life, Dixie, on February 16, 1993. Elmer actively participated in the Shriners Society and the Mansfield Lodge #35 Free and Accepted Masons, where he was a 32nd degree Mason. He was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and boating at Lake Erie. He also loved singing and dancing.
Elmer is survived by his wife, Dixie (Hutton) Wilcox; children, John (Linda) Wilcox, Marjorie (Bise) Wilcox, Mark (Gidget) Graves, Todd (Cherie) Graves and Beth Brasseur-Graves; grandchildren, Ryan (Sarah) Wilcox, Ashlie Graves, Kayla Spade, Alison Fisher, Kyrie DeWolfe and Rachael Maxey; 11 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and many other cherished family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wife, June “Ohler” Wilcox; daughter, Vickie Wilcox; grandson, Ross Wilcox; and five siblings.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors – Mansfield, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield, Ohio 44902. A service will follow beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Minister Don Wilson officiating. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners International, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Florida 33607.
