Ellajean A. (Bowman) Hicks, 66, of Fredericktown, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 5, 2023.
Ellajean was born on August 19,1956 in Mansfield, to Leroy A. and Maxine V. (Gillum) Bowman. She married her best friend since teenagers, David L. Hicks on October 7, 1974. She was employed with Step 2 in Perryville for over 25 years.
Ellajean was the kindest person, who was the light to all who knew her. Above all else her greatest enjoyment and passion in life was being with her family and friends. She was known as the "neighborhood mom" as well as "shop mom". She took everyone under her wings, and truly had an impact on all who were blessed to know her. Ellajean had a love not only for her family and friends, but also had a deep love for all animals, including her grandpossum, Piper, and her many fur babies (dogs), especially Cricket and Duke. She loved to feed birds, and especially loved hummingbirds and eagles. Her other interests included being an avid outdoorswoman. Ellajean really enjoyed fishing, camping, mushroom hunting, boating, and hunting. She also loved Deschner's Pizza.
Ellajean is survived by her loving and devoted husband, David; her children, Brad (Trena) Butcher, Cheola Howard (Cody Cottrell), and Regina (Josh) Messimer; grandchildren, Lauren (Mason), Chance, Braden, Jacob (Ashley), Zach (Anastasia), Noah (Marie), Becky, and Isaac (Josie); great-grandchildren, Harper, Everett, Greer, Scott, Braxten, Tyler, Elleigh, Amanda, Rhylee, and Anna; Goddaughter, Amanda (Kelly) Kanode, and their daughter, Kaylee.
Ellajean was preceded in death by her best friend (Amanda's parents), Regina and Terry Dougherty.
Calling hours are from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2023, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East. Mansfield. Memorial services will follow at 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Please dress casually, because that is the way that Ellajean would want you to come, just like you were visiting her at her home.
