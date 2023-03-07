Werner-Gompf_Funeral_Services_Ellajean_A._(Bowman)_Hicks_6d5b77a1-0714-4aab-b9f6-8c26e4d47495_img

Ellajean A. (Bowman) Hicks

Ellajean A. (Bowman) Hicks, 66, of Fredericktown, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Ellajean was born on August 19,1956 in Mansfield, to Leroy A. and Maxine V. (Gillum) Bowman. She married her best friend since teenagers, David L. Hicks on October 7, 1974. She was employed with Step 2 in Perryville for over 25 years.

