Ella Jane Fry, 102, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022 in her home surrounded by her family.
She was born September 6, 1919 in Lexington, to the late John and Arinda (Fogle) Fox and graduated from Lexington High School in 1937. On February 24, 1940 she married Robert Fry, raising their family on their rural Bellville farm.
Ella Jane was a homemaker and was instrumental in the day to day operations on the farm. She spent countless hours in the barn milking and caring for the livestock. Though cooking was a daily chore for a family of six, Ella Jane was skilled in cooking and baking. She particularly loved baking pies, many of which she made in bulk to sell at church fundraisers.
One of her life passions was gardening. What started as a hobby turned into her own seasonal retail greenhouse, “The Plant House”, selling flowers and vegetables for 25 years. Every year, Ella Jane set out a huge garden and even dabbled in strawberries and blueberries. She was a member of the Bellville Garden Club, served as president of the Indoor Light Gardening Club, and Alta’s Arranger’s Garden Club. She enjoyed volunteering and Kingwood Center and the Richland County Historical Museum in Lexington. A dedicated wife and mother, she spent time with her peers as a member of the Bellville Homemakers Club and later the Fun ‘N Friendship Club.
Ella Jane enjoyed all forms of needlework as an accomplished seamstress and quilter. She made many clothes for her children and blessed her grandchildren on their wedding day with a quilt of their choosing.
A lifelong area resident, Ella Jane was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bellville where she served on Church Council, was an assistant Sunday School Teacher and was active in various Women’s Circles and the Trinity Class.
Ella Jane is survived by six children Beverly (Doug Hout) Swihart, Robert L. (Jeanette) Fry, Arlene (Steve) Walker, Arinda Jordan, Donald (Vera) Fry, and Roberta Klaus; 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert Fry in 1995, sons-in-law Dale Jordan and Philip Klaus; brother and sister-in-law Charles and Dorothy Fox; sister and brother-in-law Opal and Kenneth Hurst, and an infant brother Richard Fox.
The family would like to thank family friend Janice Hinton, and Hospice of North Central Ohio, especially Denise, Hannah, Brenda and Teresa of Freedom Care for their support and care of Ella Jane.
Friends may call Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 1 pm to 2 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home where the funeral service will follow at 2pm. Family friend Don “Butch” Clark will officiate and burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery.
Memorial donations in honor of Ella Jane Fry may be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio or the Jefferson Township Rescue Squad.
