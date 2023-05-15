Elaine A. Jones

Elaine Jones, age 81, resident of Crestline, died Sunday, May 14, 2023 at her daughter's home surrounded by her loving family.
Born December 3, 1941 to Willard J. and Ethel M. (Lepard) Moore, she had been an area resident since 2017. A 1959 graduate of Willard High School, she then went on to work as an underwriting assistant at The Shelby Mutual Insurance Co., Travelers Insurance and Jo-Ann Fabrics.
A member of LifePoint Community Church, Elaine enjoyed crafting, gardening, baking, and was an animal lover. Above all else, she loved spending time with her family and serving others when she could.
She is survived by her children; Sharon (Ken) Bauman of Crestline, Bruce (Bonnie) Jones of Rio Rancho, NM; her three grandchildren; Jenny Quigg, Ashley Jones, and Brian Kelley, great grandchildren; Eddie, Charlie, and Leilani; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Richard Jones, whom she wed on May 27, 1961, her sister Arleen Hammond, and an infant sister Eileen Moore.
Friends may visit at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby Thursday, May 18, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Funeral services will follow immediately after at 12:00 PM with Pastor Rich Hurles officiating. Internment will take place at Oakland Cemetery following services.
In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Central Ohio Hospice at 1021 Dauch Dr., Ashland, OH 44805 or to the Crawford County Humane Society at 3590 OH-98, Bucyrus, OH 44820.
