Elaine A. Jones

Elaine Jones, age 81, resident of Crestline, died Sunday, May 14, 2023 at her daughter's home surrounded by her loving family.

Born December 3, 1941 to Willard J. and Ethel M. (Lepard) Moore, she had been an area resident since 2017. A 1959 graduate of Willard High School, she then went on to work as an underwriting assistant at The Shelby Mutual Insurance Co., Travelers Insurance and Jo-Ann Fabrics.

