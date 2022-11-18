Hope_Hensley_Eileen_Messer_720aec40-dd82-4484-aec1-052a44357014_img

Eileen Messer

Eileen Messer, formerly of Lexington, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at St. Ann’s Hospital in Westerville, Ohio.  She was 88 years old.  She was born November 5, 1934, in Vanceburg, Kentucky, one of eight children of the late Leona (Lewis) and James Burriss.

Eileen retired from Mansfield Plating after many years of service.  She was a worker and enjoyed working an eight hour day cleaning, cooking, canning or maintaining her property.  She lived the last few years in nursing facilities where she was loved for her feisty and witty nature.  Many claimed her as their “favorite”.

