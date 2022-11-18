Eileen Messer, formerly of Lexington, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at St. Ann’s Hospital in Westerville, Ohio. She was 88 years old. She was born November 5, 1934, in Vanceburg, Kentucky, one of eight children of the late Leona (Lewis) and James Burriss.
Eileen retired from Mansfield Plating after many years of service. She was a worker and enjoyed working an eight hour day cleaning, cooking, canning or maintaining her property. She lived the last few years in nursing facilities where she was loved for her feisty and witty nature. Many claimed her as their “favorite”.
She is survived by her children, Beverly Boyd, Raymond (Kim) Messer and Dana (Stacey) Messer all of Mansfield, and a daughter, Toni (Jack) Vesper of New Albany, Ohio. She loved her grandchildren and left them with memories they will cherish. Grandchildren include Danielle (Jared) Dominak, Ryan (Jami) Messer, Brandi (Dwight) Gregory, Laura Fugitt, Walter Norris, Holly (Todd) Payton, Ashley Messer and Susan (Jeremy) Vance. She also had many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Robert Messer; her siblings, James Burriss, Barbara Hegedus, Donald Burriss, Allen Burriss, Kathleen Stafford, Mitchell Tolle and Wilma Burriss.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Mill Creek Nursing, Capri Gardens Nursing and St. Ann’s Hospital Staff for their love and care given to Eileen.
Calling hours will be held from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors. A service will follow beginning at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Dallas Waggle officiating. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
