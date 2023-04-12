MANSFIELD: Edwin Mansfield Cook (Ed) 93, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his mother Margaret Mansfield Cook, father John Watson Cook, sister Mildred Switendick and daughter Judith Cook Albright. Left to cherish Ed’s memory are his loving wife of 67 years, Leah Tyler Cook, his children Princess Cook Norris and son Edwin Cook, Jr. Ed is also survived by his brother John Cook, Jr and sister Margaret Cook Liebig along with 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Ed attended Mansfield public schools and graduated from Culver Military Academy (Company C) in Indiana. After Culver, Ed attended Denison University and was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. Ed transferred to Ohio State University after his sophomore year to enter the ROTC program at OSU. After graduation in 1952, Ed entered active service into the Army Transportation Corp. He was based in Virginia and Greenland. In Greenland, he was part of the secret operation called ‘Operation Blue Jay’, a successful effort to build Thule Air Base which staged Strategic Air Command bombers ready to fly over the nearby polar ice cap if needed. Coincidentally, his future father-in-law, Rufus Tyler, also served in Greenland as a civilian contractor years prior to Ed’s arrival. After Ed’s discharge from active service in 1954 as 1st Lieutenant, Ed entered the Army Reserves and served until 1962 when he honorably discharged at the rank of Captain.
Following his active service, Ed returned to Mansfield to help run the operations of the H.L. Reed Co (aka Reed’s) along with his father John, Sr. and brother John, Jr. Ed married Leah Tyler in June 1955. Ed retired from Reed’s in 1990 after acting as both President and Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Ed was involved in many service clubs and professional organizations including the Salvation Army, Kiwanis Club, the Korean War Veterans Association, and the Downtown Business Association. Ed served as President of the Mansfield Cemetery Board and was very involved in the development and commemoration of the Korean War Memorial located on Mansfield’s town square. Ed also enthusiastically marched in the Memorial Day Parade well into his 80’s.
Ed was a kind and loving husband, father and grandfather. He always wore a smile and was loved by all who knew him. Special thanks to dear friends Gwen Doty, Bill W., and all the staff at Primrose Retirement Community and the Southern Care Hospice.
A graveside service will be held at Mansfield Cemetery on Saturday April 15th at 11am. The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is assisting the Cook family with services.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be made by visiting: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
