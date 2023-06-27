Gene_Gompf_Edith_Louise_Cervenka_a1f0c368-a8dd-4e13-afef-d5ffe1d43213_img

Edith Louise Cervenka

Edith Louise Cervenka, 98, of Crestline, passed away on Monday June 26, 2023, at Mill Creek Nursing Home.  Edith was born on February 27,1925, in Kingsport, Tennessee to the late Reece and Allie (Gamble) Bowen.

Edith is preceded in death by husband Charles Boyd on July 5, 1977, then married Frank Cervenka on November 18, 1968, and he preceded her in death on May 23, 1983.

