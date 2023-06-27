Edith Louise Cervenka, 98, of Crestline, passed away on Monday June 26, 2023, at Mill Creek Nursing Home. Edith was born on February 27,1925, in Kingsport, Tennessee to the late Reece and Allie (Gamble) Bowen.
Edith is preceded in death by husband Charles Boyd on July 5, 1977, then married Frank Cervenka on November 18, 1968, and he preceded her in death on May 23, 1983.
Edith worked at Swan Rubber of Bucyrus and for several years at the Crestline YMCA. She was involved with the Crestline VFW Auxiliary. Edith loved spending time with her children and family. In her spare time Edith enjoyed reading, playing bingo and gambling. Edith also loved her flowers and gardening.
Edith is survived by her children; Joseph (Evelyn) Boyd of Crestline, Mary Wambold of Mansfield, Peggy (William) Blubaugh of Las Vegas, NV, and stepchild Frank Cervenka of Northfield, 15 Grandchildren, along with Numerous Great Grandchildren and Great-Great Grandchildren.
In addition to her late husbands and parents Edith is preceded in death by her son Charles “Woody” Boyd, stepdaughter Rose Boley and siblings James Bowen, Charles Bowen, Nan Robinette, Laurel Dowell, Hazel Dowell, Joseph Bowen, Ethna Robinette, William Bowen, and Mary Bowen.
Friends may call on Thursday June 29, 2023, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm with service immediately following at 2:00 pm at Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 223 West Main Street, Crestline. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Crestline.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gentiva Hospice, 1199 Delaware Ave., Ste. 102A, Marion, Ohio, 43302.
Those wishing to share a memory of Edith or send condolences to the Cervenka family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Edith Louise Cervenka.
