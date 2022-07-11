Edith Clotene Sparks, age 86, of Mansfield, went home to be with the Lord on Friday evening, July 8, 2022, at her home. She was born September 8, 1935, in Olive Hill, Kentucky, one of thirteen children of the late Delphie Marie (Hanshaw) and Charlie Lee Wagoner.
She retired from Stone Container in Mansfield. Edith was a long-time member of Christian Life Center. She enjoyed gardening and canning. Edith was a loving mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by five children, Allen (Cinda) Sparks, Linda (Nicholas) Sokoloski, Debbie (Menzo) Cooper, Karen Cooper and Theresa (Carey) Keen; ten grandchildren, Andy (Tara) Sparks, Amy Sparks, Alex (Ashley) Sparks, Rebecca (J.J.) Roberts, Christene (Dave) Thomas, Crystal (Jeff) Habart, Kandice (Chris) Westfall, Kacie (Rocky) Zehner, Tosha (Randy) Carver, and Michelle (Mike) Wallace; twenty-six great-grandchildren, Julia, Bink, Tyler, Chloe, Dennis, Noah, Emma, Bentley, Katie, Sierra, Robert III “Bub”, Makayla, Kayden, Donovan, Maddox, Gracie, Gabi, Thaddeus, Nicodemus, Wyatt, Corah, Tory, Taylor, Delaney, Makenzie, and Miley; and eleven great-great grandchildren. Edith is also survived by five brothers and sisters, Charlie Wagoner Jr., Faye Boggs, Mary Lunsford, Joyce Ann Lunsford and Nadine Lozier and other family members.
In addition to her parents, Edith was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Jerry Sparks in 2004; son, Ronnie Junior Sparks; grandson, Joey Roberts; and seven siblings, Wanda Lemaster, Ruby Branham, Maxine Harr, Frank Wagoner, Gary Wagoner, Garaldine Wagoner and Gary David Wagoner.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. The funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at Christian Life Center, 961 Springmill St., Mansfield, with Pastor Troy Wooten officiating.
She will be laid to rest in Franklin Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Life Center. Special thanks to Avita Home Health and Hospice for their compassionate care.
