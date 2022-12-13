Edith Ann (Crider) Huvler, age 89, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022. She was born February 20, 1933 in Cavallo, Ohio, to the late Clarence and Bertha (Flood) Crider.
Edith graduated from Johnsville High School in 1951. On February 20, 1953, on her 20th birthday, she married her husband, Meryle Dean Huvler. Their 69th anniversary was celebrated by their family in 2022.
Edith Ann was proud to be an Ohio Bell telephone operator in Mansfield in the early 1950s. She enjoyed working at Miller’s Greenhouse, Leo Stuhldreher’s Florist and Greenhouse, Dorothy’s Candies and One-Hour Martinizing Dry Cleaners. Her interests included collecting antiques, researching family genealogy, traveling in the United States, Canada, Mexico and countries in Europe, and getting together with high school classmates. She had been a member of Mansfield Liederkranz and Sons of Herman and was an auxiliary member of the American Legion, VFW and the AmVets.
She is survived by her husband, Meryle Dean Huvler; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and William Rowley of Jackson Township, OH; daughter, Annette Huvler of WA; son and daughter-in-law, Philip and Tammy Huvler of Wadsworth; granddaughter, Kara Locktish and her husband, George, of MD; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Carl Crider of Mansfield; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Elsie Craven, Hilda Smith and Lulu Balliet.
The family will receive friends from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will follow at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Christine Bell officiating. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park.
The family extends their appreciation for the medical care provided by OhioHealth, Mill Creek Nursing Home and Kindred Hospice.
