Edith Ann Crider Huvler

Edith Ann (Crider) Huvler, age 89, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022. She was born February 20, 1933 in Cavallo, Ohio, to the late Clarence and Bertha (Flood) Crider.

Edith graduated from Johnsville High School in 1951. On February 20, 1953, on her 20th birthday, she married her husband, Meryle Dean Huvler. Their 69th anniversary was celebrated by their family in 2022.

