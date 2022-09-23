Eddie A. Francis, Jr., age 47, of Erie, PA, was called Home by our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Eddie A. Francis, Jr., age 47, of Erie, PA, was called Home by our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Eddie was born June 18, 1975 in Shelby, the son of Darlene Tackett Carpenter and the late Eddie Francis, Sr. He was a 1993 graduate of Plymouth High School. A talented musician and singer, Eddie was the front man for his band, “Eddie Francis and Freight Train” for several years. During his time on the road, he traveled the world and entertained thousands of fans. In addition to entertaining people through music and celebrations, Eddie also enjoyed cars, motorcycles, hunting and fishing. Some of his best memories included working on vehicles and catfishing with his father. Eddie was well-known for his amazing musical talent, his genuineness, and his ever-present willingness to lend a helping hand in any way he could for his beloved family and friends. He was so greatly loved and will be sorely missed by his family, friends, and everyone he touched.
Eddie’s greatest love was his family and friends. In addition to his mother, Eddie is survived by two children, Hallie Dawson (Daniel) of Delaware and Austin Francis of Ashville; one grandson, Daniel Dawson, expected February 2023; his fiancé, Lindsey Gredler Magouirk of Harborcreek, PA; his stepfather, Ron Carpenter of Shiloh; one brother, Ryan Francis (Jacqueline) of Plymouth; three sisters, Loretta Branham of Sandusky, Rhonda Arrendondo of Opelousas, LA, and Melissa Carpenter of Willard; father and mother-in-law, Bob and Deb Gredler of Harborcreek, PA; sister-in-law, Stacy Heidecker (Kurt) of Harborcreek, PA; three brothers-in-law, Matt Gredler (Stephanie) of Wattsburg, PA, Mike Gredler (Cynthia Buroker) of Erie, PA, and Jon Gredler of Fort Mill, SC; three nephews, Raylin Francis, and Brantley and Connor Gredler; two nieces, Layne Francis and Elise Gredler; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gertrude and Leon Burl Francis and Walter and Josephine Tackett.
Family and friends are welcome on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 1-3 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, Ohio 44875 where services will be at 3 pm at the conclusion of calling hours. Pastor Steve Burkhalter will officiate the services with the assistance of his father, Steven, Sr., providing music. Following the services at the funeral home, a celebration of Eddie’s life will be held at his brother Ryan’s home, 4607 Henry Road, Shelby, Ohio 44875. All are welcome to attend.
In honor of Eddie’s love for his family and the exciting anticipation of his grandson’s arrival in February, those wishing to leave memorial contributions can do so for the benefit of Daniel’s birth. For those unable to attend, condolences may be left on Eddie’s obituary post on the funeral home’s website, www.PenwellTurner.com or of the funeral home’s Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/PenwellFunera
Funeral home : Penwell Turner Funeral Home
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.