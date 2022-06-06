“Whatever good things we build, end up building us.” Jim Rohan As a dedicated builder, Earnie built many homes and churches during his career. In turn, the Master Builder blessed him with the joy of raising a family, for whom he was the ultimate provider. Earnie made sure the roof was secure over their heads, their bellies were fed, and their hearts and minds filled with love and teachings of the Lord.
Earnest E. “Earnie” Tinkey went home to glory Friday, June 3, 2022 in the arms of his daughter as she sang to him “Come home, come home, you who are weary, come home.”
Earnest E. Tinkey was born September 9, 1925 in Shauck, Ohio to Frank and Sadie (Schonauer) Tinkey. He was a graduate of Johnsville High School class of 1943. He played basketball, baseball, and helped on the family farm while in high school. He also became very fond of a cheerleader, Eleanor Zeigler, whom he married September 21, 1946. Earnest and Eleanor celebrated over 70 years of marriage before her passing in 2017.
Like most young men, he was drafted and served in the Army during World War II in Luxemburg, France and Germany. He often liked to tease that he helped Gen. George Patton end the war at the Battle of the Bulge. He was a charter member of the World War II Memorial. He was honored to shake Sen. Bob Dole’s hand when he visited the Memorial of a tour with Honor Flight. He was a lifelong member of American Legion Post #754.
While in Germany, trapped in a field on Easter Sunday, he dedicated his life to Jesus. When he returned home after the war, he was baptized at Waterford Church of Christ, where he attended and served until age 93 when declining health hindered church attendance.
Hard working he was fastidious that all his effort at Westinghouse, Ideal Electric, building homes and selling real estate, Earnie worked with his hands and heart. Col. 3:23 “Whatever you do, do it heartily as to the Lord.”
In his fifty years of building, he built over 150 homes and 3 churches in a 7 county radius. Working alone or with a large group, he always said, “We did the work.”
Though work occupied much of his time, Earnie enjoyed coaching baseball from little league clear to high school. He was also active in men’s slow pitch softball leagues until he was 70. He and Eleanor liked watching the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Cavaliers; however, their favorite past-time was sitting on the front porch together.
Generous and compassionate, Earnie Tinkey will be remembered as an honest man, who above all was dedicated to the Lord, and his family.
Earnest and Eleanor were the proud parents of Nancy (Keith) Holtrey, Alan (Pam) Tinkey, Susie (Greg) Cole; grandparents to Earnie (Dawn) Holtrey, Sarah (Riley) Snavely, Beth, Ben, and Samantha Tinkey, Jessie Cole, Jonathan Cole and Jennifer (Stephen) Brane; great grandparents to 12, and great great grandparents to 5.
Along with his parents, Earnest was preceded in death by 3 sisters, Eva Smith, Leola Whitacre and Wilma Paulo. Also preceded in death were his son and daughter-in-law, grandchildren Ben and Beth Tinkey and great grandson C.J. Holtrey.
Friends may call Thursday, June 9, 2022 from 4-7 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where the funeral service will be held Friday at 11am. Pastors Joel Cassetto, Ray Linn, David Linn and Don Linn will officiate. Burial with military honors conducted by American Legion #535 follow in Shauck Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in honor of Earnest may be made to the Activity Fund of Winchester Terrace, 70 Winchester Road, Mansfield, Ohio 44907.
Please visit snyderfuneralhomes.com to leave a message or share a memory with the Tinkey family.
