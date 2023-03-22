E. Carry Keeton, 33, of Wooster, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023.
Carry was born on November 24, 1989, in Wooster, Ohio, to Loren and Mary E. (Moore) Keeton. She loved bowling, dancing, going to church, playing dominos, fireworks, getting her fingernails painted, and talking on the phone with her siblings. Carry also loved to spend time with her dad. She was a very sociable person and enjoyed being friends with her house mates at the group home that she lived in. Carry also liked to ride the golf cart in the back yard as well as hang out in the back yard, swimming in the pool, and going on picnics. Her foster mom, Diane Holmes, was a very special person in her life.
She is survived by her father, Loren Keeton of Orrville; half-brothers and half-sisters, Lori Ann Kobzina and Robert Keeton, both of the Philadelphia, PA area, and Rhonda Goulding and James M. Collins, both of the Raleigh, NC area; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Carry was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Keeton; and half-brother, David Keeten, who passed away at age 29.
Calling hours will be from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Dave Greegor officiating.
