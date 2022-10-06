On July 17, 1993, Dylan was born in Titusville, Florida, and he would be adopted into the loving home of Mark and Liz (Miller) Smith, who survive in Manchester, Tennessee.
Dylan was a 2011 graduate of Colonel Crawford High School. In his youth, Dylan enjoyed to stay active by playing football, basketball, and soccer. As he got older, Dylan found his peace being outside, or with a line in the water fishing at a neighbor’s pond or at Jaycee Pond in Crestline.
In addition to his parents, Dylan is survived by his siblings: Tyler (Sabrina) Smith of Galion, and Katelyn (Jeremy White) Smith of New Albany; maternal grandmother, Jane Miller of Marion; paternal grandparents Earl & Karon Smith of Wingate, Indiana; uncle and aunt, Brian & Rhonda Smith of Wingate, Indiana; two nephews, Lincoln Horsley and Lorenzo Smith of Galion; great uncles and aunts, Steve & Jean Lemke, Joan Shelton, and Tom & Janet Kightlinger of Marion, Robert & Carol Coon of Crawfordsville, Indiana, and Erthie Steiner of Fowler, Indiana.
Dylan was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Robert “Bob” Miller; his uncle, Richard (Dick) Miller; and his maternal great-grandmother, Louise Haley, who always held a special place in her heart for Dylan.
A celebration of Dylan’s life will be held on October 22, 2022 at 10:00 at the Claridon United Methodist Church, 4834 Marion Mount Gilead Road (State Route 95), Marion, Ohio 43302. Pastor Terry Burkhardt will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Marion and Crawford Counties; 320 Executive Dr, Marion, OH 43302.
Those wishing to share a memory of Dylan or send condolences to the Smith family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Dylan Scot Smith.
Funeral home : Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St. Crestline, OH 44827
