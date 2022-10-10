Dwight Glenn Derrenberger, 88, of Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022.
Dwight was born on August 27, 1934, in Loudonville, to Glenn and Martha (Zody) Derrenberger. He married his sweetheart, Marcella “Missy” (Heisz) Derrenberger on March 25, 1975, and she survives. Dwight retired from Ohio Edison after 27 years of employment. He enjoyed bowling and golfing.
Along with his wife, Missy, he is survived by sons, Curtis (Marilyn) Derrenberger of Loudonville, David Dwight (Debbie) Derrenberger of Mansfield, and David Maxwell Derrenberger of Colorado Springs, CO; daughters, Carol (John) Baker of Perrysville, Mary (Craig) McCue of Greenwood, IN, Bethany Sudhakaran of Jeromesville, Sharon Boggs of Mansfield, and Sara Jo (Tim) Mitchell of Columbus; 20 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
Dwight was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Saundra Johnson Derrenberger; daughter, Diana Hopkins; granddaughter, Heather Derrenberger; two great-grandchildren, Faith and Katherine Boggs; and brother, Larry Derrenberger.
Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 17, 2022, at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Craig McCue officiating. Burial will be in Loudonville Cemetery.
