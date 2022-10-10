Werner-Gompf_Funeral_Services_Dwight_Glenn_Derrenberger_9a09d24f-b5de-49e6-b397-f25860e7b0d4_img

Dwight Glenn Derrenberger

Dwight Glenn Derrenberger, 88, of Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

Dwight was born on August 27, 1934, in Loudonville, to Glenn and Martha (Zody) Derrenberger. He married his sweetheart, Marcella “Missy” (Heisz) Derrenberger on March 25, 1975, and she survives. Dwight retired from Ohio Edison after 27 years of employment. He enjoyed bowling and golfing.

