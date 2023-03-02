Duwayne E. Shoup, 79, passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, after an extended illness. He was born Shelby, Ohio on July 12, 1943 to Dale E. and Grace (Moore) Shoup.
Right after high school, Duwayne quickly began his career with Richland Brick and soon after, built his own company, Shoup Construction. He also owned and operated his own sawmill. He married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Hart, July 15, 1961.
After passing the business on to his son, Dave, in what he called retirement, was known to never sit still and always had a project to work on. A patient dad, hardworking and kind-hearted were just a few of his special traits. He was always willing to stop everything he was doing, especially at a moment’s notice to go fishing, or to help fix it or rebuild it - a tractor, a car, even a Ford. He never knew a stranger and was always willing to lend a hand whether at home with family and friends or at church; another special trait he has passed on to his children. Duwayne loved farming and built his home and family on the same family farm he grew up on.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his wife, Patricia Shoup and their five children they were blessed with, Deborah (special friend, Heidi Knoblich), Duwayne II (Julie), David (Cindy), Mark (Kristen) and Thomas (Rhonda). Then his true blessings came along, the ones that made him smile bigger, their grandchildren, Jessica (Kevin), Rachel (Mitch), Megan, Lindsay, Dale (Alicia), Hayden, Harrison and Dylan. His biggest smiles came with their great grandchildren, McKenzie, Mason, Asher and Jack.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Grace; along with his brother, John; and great grandson, Dexter.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors – Mansfield, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield, Ohio 44902. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s of the Snows Catholic Church, 1630 Ashland Rd., Mansfield, Ohio 44905. He will be laid to rest in Windsor Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s of the Snows Catholic Church.
