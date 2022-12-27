Duane Allen Carroll, 55, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 25, 2022.
Duane was born August 6, 1967, in Warren, the son of Roy and Charlene (Mays) Carroll. He worked for 35 years at Metz Machine Shop until it closed. Duane also worked as a service technician for Steve Brown’s B & B Drain Service. He was an avid OSU Buckeye, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Reds, and Nascar fan. Duane was a faithful employee, who loved his jobs and his work family; and a faithful friend, who would give the shirt off his back.
Duane is survived by his two children, Shawnee (Abraham) Wheatley of Bellville and Nathan Carroll of Mansfield; three stepchildren, Taylor Rhodes and Kelsey Cool both of Mansfield and Tad Rhodes of Cleveland, TN; two grandchildren, Abigail Wheatley and Serenity Wheatley; two step grandchildren, Demetrionna Hilory and Demetrius Hilory; one brother, Timothy James “Jamie” Carroll of Mansfield; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins; and special friends, Paul, John, and Charlie.
Duane was preceded in death by his wife, Carrie Carroll; his mother; grandmother, Louise Mays; infant brother, Ryan Carroll.
Calling hours will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd., 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Hank Webb officiating.
