Werner-Gompf_Funeral_Services_Duane_Allen_Carroll_7810d3de-02d6-4bbc-a441-e88b96dff57d_img

Duane Allen Carroll

Duane Allen Carroll, 55, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

Duane was born August 6, 1967, in Warren, the son of Roy and Charlene (Mays) Carroll.  He worked for 35 years at Metz Machine Shop until it closed.  Duane also worked as a service technician for Steve Brown’s B & B Drain Service. He was an avid OSU Buckeye, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Reds, and Nascar fan. Duane was a faithful employee, who loved his jobs and his work family; and a faithful friend, who would give the shirt off his back.

To plant a tree in memory of Duane Carroll as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.