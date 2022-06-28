Drew Darnell Crago, 45, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was born in Mansfield on September 22, 1976 to Bruce and Diana (Miller) Mathias.
Drew was a big guy with a big voice. He was well loved, the life of the party and knew no stranger. A loving father of four, he was also a great husband, son and brother. Drew enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest; all the memories and special moments shared with Drew will never be forgotten, but forever cherished.
Drew was a 1995 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School and attained his master’s degree at Columbia Southern University. An avid sports fan at heart, especially of the OSU Buckeyes and Washington Redskins, Drew played football in high school and was a part of the first Mansfield Tygers football team to go to playoffs. As a local supporter and fan of the Mansfield Tygers, Drew coached for both football and baseball. He loved to golf. He also enjoyed watching and coaching his kids from the stands. He took pride in his coaching, he was known for mentoring others through his work as well as a correctional captain for the Richland Correctional Institute.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Joia (Gibson) Crago; sons, Darian Crago, Isaiah Crago, Braden Crago and Camden Crago; mother, Diana Mathias; in-laws, Stan and Valerie Rust; sisters, Stephanie Crago and Shena VanHouten; brother, Josh Mathias; nieces and nephews, Jade Radwancky, Jenna Whitney, Josh Mathias, Skylie Mathias and Aaron Mathias; and many other special family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Bruce Mathias.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield, Ohio 44902. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mansfield City Schools Sports Booster Club.
