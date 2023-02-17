Doyle “Doug” Frontz, age 73 of Lucas, Ohio passed away on February 15, 2023 at OhioHealth Hospital in Mansfield following an unexpected illness. On April 8, 1949 he was born in Mansfield, Ohio, the son of the late Harold Frontz and Ruth Bowman. On June 28, 1968 he married Fern Stone at the Church of Christ, and together they have shared 54 years. Doug lived the majority of his life in Lucas, Ohio, but spent his elementary years in Tucson Arizona and graduated from Clear Fork high school in 1967. He retired from General Motors in 2009. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, watching sports in his favorite chair, woodworking projects and mushroom hunting. He bowled 13 300 games and hit his first hole in one on hole 13 at Pleasant Hill Golf Course. His passion for watching his children and grandchildren play sports and his creative way of experimenting with food is what makes Doug very unique.
He has survived by his wife, Fern Frontz; daughter, Kelly (Bill) Wagner; grandchildren, Jessica Frontz, Austin Wagner and Autumn Wagner; great-grandchildren, Maddie Frontz and Jeffrey Brooks; siblings, Nancy Frontz, Arnie Frontz, Connie Frontz and Kevin Frontz; sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy (Bob) Houseman and many nieces and nephews and many many great friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Ruth Frontz; son, Jeff Frontz; father-in-law, Doc Stone; mother-in-law, Ruth Stone; nephew, Jason Frontz and brother and sister-in-law Lloyd (Judy) Nichols.
A celebration of Doug’s life will be held on April 8, 2023 from 2:00-5:00 PM at Kindred Kove, 1710 Lorkay Drive, Mansfield, Ohio 44905.
Funeral home : Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
