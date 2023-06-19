Douglas Baumberger

LEXINGTON: Douglas L. Baumberger (N8QQB) passed away on June 18, 2023, following a brief and courageous battle with cancer.
Douglas was born February 10, 1961, in Mansfield, Ohio and graduated from Ontario High School.
Douglas worked as a machinist for Gorman Rupp, where he dedicated over three decades of his life.
Douglas may have preferred to keep to himself, but remained generous. In his own way, he was giving. Driving family to karate tournaments, volunteering on mission trips, assisting at local food drives, and anonymously paying for meals, Douglas gave, but never wanted recognition.
Douglas also had a keen interest in amateur radio, known as ham radio. In addition to his love for ham radio, Douglas had a green thumb and found great joy in gardening. He was a great cook, making the best homemade pies…especially blueberry pie.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Baumberger of Lexington, his parents Ted and Danese Baumberger of Bluffton, South Carolina; GrandSONS Malcolm and Jamison Young, and their sister Raena; brother and sister-in-law Scott and Janet Baumberger; and nephews Cory and Ben Baumberger.
He was preceded in death by his brother Brian Baumberger.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 21, 2023 from 5-7 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Thursday, June 22 at 11 am in the sanctuary at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 3716 Bellville North Road, Mansfield, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Chapel Hill United Methodist Church or Gentiva Hospice in memory of Douglas.
